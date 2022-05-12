WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County 911 got a call of an explosion at Bombardier Thursday morning around 10:30. The caller said one person was injured.

A spokesperson for Bombardier said there is no damage to the building at 1 Learjet Way but did confirm that a person was injured. The spokesperson did not provide details about what happened.

Dispatchers said the victim has serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

KSN is still working on getting more information about the incident. We will update this story as more details become available.

In April, Bombardier named Wichita as its U.S. headquarters.