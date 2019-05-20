Report: Overall homelessness in Wichita up 3.5%

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – United Way Plains has released its annual point-in-time homeless count for the Wichita-Sedgwick County area, in which it reports a 3.5 percent rise in overall homelessness.

The report says the total number of homeless people in Wichita and Sedgwick County is at 593, up from 573 in 2018. That includes 57 homeless veterans, one less than 2018.

The survey represents only a snapshot of homelessness on one specific night (Jan. 30, 2019) using the definition of literal homelessness from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The report says local officials attribute a 39 percent drop in the number of persons experiencing chronic homelessness and the slight downward trend in persons without shelter to changes in the number of transitional housing beds. In the 2019 count, there was a 57 percent increase in transitional housing beds when compared to 2018 (300 in 2019; 191 in 2018). Homeless individuals in transitional housing are still considered literally homeless, but not chronically homeless.

Definitions of Homelessness from HUD

Literally Homeless : A person is considered literally homeless when he/she lacks a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence.

: A person is considered literally homeless when he/she lacks a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence. Sheltered Homeless : A sheltered homeless person resides in an emergency shelter or transitional housing for homeless persons who originally came from the streets or emergency shelters.

: A sheltered homeless person resides in an emergency shelter or transitional housing for homeless persons who originally came from the streets or emergency shelters. Unsheltered Homeless : An unsheltered homeless person resides in a place not meant for human habitation, such as cars, parks, sidewalks, abandoned buildings, or on the streets.

: An unsheltered homeless person resides in a place not meant for human habitation, such as cars, parks, sidewalks, abandoned buildings, or on the streets. Chronically Homeless : A person is considered chronically homeless when he/she is: An unaccompanied homeless individual with a disabling condition who has been homeless for 12 months in the last three years — either continuously OR during four or more occasions. A family is considered chronically homeless when at least one adult member of the household is chronically homeless. HUD defines a disabling condition as one that impairs the individual’s ability to get or keep a job or take care of personal matters.

NOTE: This definition does not include people who are staying in a home or hotel/motel, with a friend, in a treatment facility or in the jail.