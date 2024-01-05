WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Reports in the Wall Street Journal, and Philadelphia Business Journal, indicate Radio giant Audacy is filing for bankruptcy.

The reports indicate Audacy has already developed a bankruptcy plan with senior leadership and will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the coming weeks. Under Chapter 11, a business typically restructures how it operates and develops a plan to pay off its creditors over time.

The Wall Street Journal cites anonymous sources in their article. The Philadelphia Business Journal reports that the restructuring could lead to the ouster of board members and senior management, including Chairman and CEO David Field.

Philadelphia-based Audacy entered the Wichita market in 2000, when it was known as Entercom. They own KNSS, KFH, KEYN, KRBZ, and KDGS locally, and 230 other radio stations in 48 cities.