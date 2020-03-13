Report: Sumner Community Hospital closes without notice, employees left without jobs

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sumner Community Hospital closed Thursday evening.
According to sumnernews.com, at the end of the workday Thursday, hospital employees were told that they no longer had jobs and they needed to seek employment elsewhere.
KSN reached out to Sumner Community Hospital for confirmation, but our calls were not answered.
