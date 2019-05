Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flood waters cover road (KSN File Photo)

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) - Ford County Kansas Emergency Management has posted via Facebook reports of flash flooding all over Dodge City

There is already one water rescue in progress.

Rescuers are fighting against storm systems producing golf-ball-sized-hail, heavy rainfall with low visibility and high winds.

Emergency Management advises to stay home and do not drive through flood water.

Keep off al road ways and indoors if possible.