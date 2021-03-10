Contained: Rescue crews from 7 fire departments battle large grass fire in Chase and Marion counties

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Chase County Sheriff’s Office said a fire near Cedar Point which burned 7,000 acres on Wednesday is now contained.
The fire was fueled by dry conditions and high wind. The fire burned two abandoned houses and some cattle.
Chase County fire officials said the fire started in Marion County and traveled into their county. Seven fire departments assisted in battling the fire, including Forest Service Aircraft.
There were no injuries reported.
The Chase County Sheriff’s Office shared the following message on Facebook Wednesday evening.