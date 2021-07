SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Rescue crews responded to a submersion call in the 20,000 block of west 21st. St. Thursday afternoon. The call came in around 3:30 p.m. A 3-year-old child has drowned in the incident.

Sedgwick Country Sheriff’s deputies and EMS crews are currently at the scene of the incident.

This story is developing. KSN has a crew at the scene and will provide information as it becomes available.