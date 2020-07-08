Child drowns in southeast Wichita

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A child slipped through a locked gate at a community pool and drowned late Tuesday night in Wichita.

Wichita fire and EMS crews responded to a trailer community near 55th and Hydraulic, just before 10 p.m.

A passerby saw a child floating in the water. When emergency crews arrived, the child was not breathing.

They spent over an hour trying to save the child, but the child died at the scene.

Police say the child’s father was near the area; however, he lost track of the child and that’s when the boy slipped through the pool’s locked gate.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories