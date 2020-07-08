Child drowns in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A child slipped through a locked gate at a community pool and drowned late Tuesday night in Wichita.

Wichita fire and EMS crews responded to a trailer community near 55th and Hydraulic, just before 10 p.m.

A passerby saw a child floating in the water. When emergency crews arrived, the child was not breathing.

They spent over an hour trying to save the child, but the child died at the scene.

Police say the child’s father was near the area; however, he lost track of the child and that’s when the boy slipped through the pool’s locked gate.

