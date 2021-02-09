Rescue in frigid weather: EMS crews respond to ‘kids in pond’ call in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – EMS crews responded to a ‘kids in pond’ call at 29th and Oliver Tuesday afternoon at the Great Plains Nature Center. The call came in around 2:20 p.m.

According to crews at the scene, a 10-year-old and 2-year-old were playing with their mom at that location. When the mom reportedly turned her back, the 10-year-old walked out to the ice that was on a small creek and fell through into waist-deep water. The mom quickly went into the water to grab him and a 2-year-old followed.

KSN crews said both kids were rescued safely by their mom and were in the ambulance. There were no serious injuries.

