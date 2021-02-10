Firefighter hurt attempting to rescue dog from icy pond in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters and EMS crews were busy Wednesday afternoon trying to rescue a dog that had fallen through the ice at 14018 E. Whitewood. The call came in around 2:30 p.m.

A Sedgwick County spokesperson said the dog was stranded about 30 feet out in a frozen pond when Sedgwick County Fire District 1 arrived on the scene.

After an unsuccessful attempt to get the dog with a rope, crews found a raft to slide onto the ice. The ice broke and cut the raft so the firefighter fell into the water. The firefighter was rescued by a crewmate and another team rescued the dog.

The firefighter who fell in was transported to a local hospital with a shoulder injury.

The condition of the dog is still unknown. There was varying information from various agencies reported earlier.

Dog rescue in east Wichita

14018 E. Whitewood