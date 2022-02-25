KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — An injured bald eagle continues to recover at a wildlife refuge.

The eagle has been named Kendra after the Bonner Springs Animal Control Officer who aided in her rescue. Officers believe she was clipped by a car Monday and contacted Operation Wildlife to treat the her.

Bonner Springs police released an update on Kendra’s condition Friday morning.

“Her condition is still up in the air but she has made some minor improvements and is being treated for metal toxicity and neurological trauma,” Operation Wildlife said.

The good news is that Kendra has slightly improved since she was injured. Operation Wildlife has her swaddled to keep her calm. The organization said it helps with her recovery.

“She’s a fighter that’s for sure according to OWL,” Bonner Springs police wrote on Facebook.

Operation Wildlife is supported by donations and doesn’t receive funding from any governmental agency. If you would like to donate you can do so on Operation Wildlife’s website.