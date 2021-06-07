Rescued! Maize Police and Eagle Valley Raptor Center come together to save gray horned owl

Image taken from video clip posted on Maize PD’s Facebook page, courtesy of Alex Hammett

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – Ruffled, some feather injuries, but alive — that’s the fate of a gray horned owl captured in Maize Monday morning.

The Maize Police Department was busy after a gray horned owl got stuck in the netting at a local batting cage. They shared the following clip on their Facebook page Monday.

The Maize Police Department eventually turned for help by calling a local raptor center.

“So I kind of gave them instructions on the bird and how to get it out safely without getting hurt, put it in a cardboard box, and then one of the police detectives brought it here to us,” said Ken Lockwood with Eagle Valley Raptor Center.

This horned eagle is one of several animals the Maize Police Department has saved and brought to the Eagle Valley Raptor Center for rehoming.

The horned owl sustained some feather damage from the incident, but it should heal in a few weeks.

For more information on the Eagle Valley Raptor Center, click here.