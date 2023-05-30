WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County dispatchers say that one person has been found dead after a bulldozer fell into a neighborhood lake in north Wichita.

The Wichita Fire Department said the call came in around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Someone reported that a bulldozer and possibly its operator went into the water while working in the 2800 block of West Keywest Court.

First responders arrived on the scene. They located the bulldozer under the water around noon. Within a half hour, they also found a person. They tried to revive the person, but it was too late.

Rescuers search for a sunken bulldozer in north Wichita, May 30, 2023. (Courtesy Wichita Fire Department)

Rescuers search for a sunken bulldozer in north Wichita, May 30, 2023. (Courtesy Wichita Fire Department)

The Wichita Fire Department is asking that people avoid the area. Rescue teams, including divers and their equipment, are on the lake and in the water.

KSN News will update this story as more information becomes available.