Rescuers respond to submersion northwest of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is in critical condition after a vehicle crash and submersion northwest of Wichita.

A semi hauling a trailer crashed into the man’s car Tuesday evening at 109th Street North and 167th West. That is about one mile west of Bentley.

After the impact, both the semi and the car landed in a drainage pond at the intersection. The entire driver’s side of the car was under water. The driver had to be rescued. The driver of the semi was able to get out on his own.

When the victim was pulled from the water, he was not breathing.

“EMS and fire worked on him and they got him back,” said Lt. David Hein, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Hein says the semi truck and trailer had been to Bentley to drop off a load of grain at the elevator. The truck was westbound on 109th St. North. Hein says it had the right of way.

The car was northbound on 167th. Hein says it appears the car did not stop at the stop signs.

Accident investigators could be on the scene for several hours.

“We have to somehow measure and pinpoint the resting points of those vehicles,” said Hein. “We’re either going to have fire help us or we’re going to have to go get some chest waders or something. I don’t know. It’s going to be deep.”

