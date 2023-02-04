WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society says that “It’s time for a doggy sledding party!!”
On Saturday, Feb. 11, you can bring your dogs sledding at Dog Days of Winter from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mid-American All-Indian Museum, 650 N Seneca St.
Participants must bring their own sled, as they will not be provided.
Pre-registration is required to prevent overcrowding. Registration is $10 per dog.
Event rules:
- Must have a dog to enter the event
- Owners must be at least 18 years old and in control of their pets at all times (leash or voice)
- Dogs must be at least 6 months old to enter the event (this is for the safety of your precious puppy)
- Dogs must be current on all vaccinations, including rabies
- Children are allowed if accompanied by an adult
- One dog per person
- Dogs shall be leashed when not actively participating in sledding and entering and exiting the event
- No retractable leashes or electronic collars. Six feet leads and shorter are acceptable
- Metal sleds are not allowed at this event
- Unruly participants will be asked to leave
- You may be asked t give your dog a break if we believe it needs one due to exhaustion or behavior
To register for Dog Days of Winter, click here.