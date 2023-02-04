WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society says that “It’s time for a doggy sledding party!!”

On Saturday, Feb. 11, you can bring your dogs sledding at Dog Days of Winter from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mid-American All-Indian Museum, 650 N Seneca St.

Participants must bring their own sled, as they will not be provided.

Pre-registration is required to prevent overcrowding. Registration is $10 per dog.

Event rules:

  • Must have a dog to enter the event
  • Owners must be at least 18 years old and in control of their pets at all times (leash or voice)
  • Dogs must be at least 6 months old to enter the event (this is for the safety of your precious puppy)
  • Dogs must be current on all vaccinations, including rabies
  • Children are allowed if accompanied by an adult
  • One dog per person
  • Dogs shall be leashed when not actively participating in sledding and entering and exiting the event
  • No retractable leashes or electronic collars. Six feet leads and shorter are acceptable
  • Metal sleds are not allowed at this event
  • Unruly participants will be asked to leave
  • You may be asked t give your dog a break if we believe it needs one due to exhaustion or behavior

To register for Dog Days of Winter, click here.