Light rain helps officials with 412 Fire in Oklahoma

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KSNW) – The Oklahoma Forestry Service says rain has helped firefighters battle the 412 Fire.
The fire over the weekend in the panhandle burned more than 29,000 acres, destroyed seven homes, and several larger buildings.
Overnight Sunday into Monday, very light rain over the fire in Beaver County assisted firefighters as mop-up. The Oklahoma Forestry Service says patrol efforts continued.
Residents in Beaver and Forgan, Okla., were advised to evacuate their homes Saturday, according to the US National Weather Service Amarillo, Texas. The wildfire sparked just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Fire crews from three states worked over the weekend to put out a fire.
