Residents asking about electrical problems after weekend fire Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita fire investigators say a weekend fire at the Park East Townhomes was determined to be electrical in its cause. Now, some residents are saying that they have been concerned about electrical issues there for some time.

One resident, who did not want to be interviewed on camera or reveal her name, sent KSN a video she took in August, showing her outlet sparking. She says the complex did fix the problem. But today, she said another outlet is sparking and said says it's part of multiple electrical issues.

"I've complained to management several times, and they aren't into fixing the problem," said the resident. "This isn't the first or second fire in this complex, and won't be the last. They have no regard for our safety."

Several other residents, who also didn't want to speak on camera or share their names, said they were also concerned with electrical issues in their townhomes.

KSN reached out to the management for Parke East Townhomes and was given this response:

"On Saturday November 17th, there was a fire at Parke East Townhomes in Wichita, Kansas. The fire affected four townhomes. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. Parke East Townhomes is cooperating with the City of Wichita Fire Department in their investigation of the cause and origin of the fire. Any questions concerning the status of this investigation should be addressed to the fire department. We are working with the four displaced residents to find replacement housing for them. We value our residents' and our employees' safety, and appreciate the City of Wichita Fire Department's quick response to the incident which prevented any loss of life or additional property damage."

KSN did ask the resident management to respond to concerns from residents about electrical issues, but would only say that they follow up on any safety concerns.

Fire officials say they have not yet determined exactly what caused the fire over the weekend, but it has been deemed an accidental fire caused by an electrical issue.

"The wall between the two apartments basically had some type of electrical malfunction, and the fire spread all the way from the basement all the way up to the attic space," said Captain Jose Ocadiz, Community Risk Reduction, Wichita Fire Department.

Fire investigators tell us at this time they cannot tell exactly what caused the weekend fire, saying an electrical issue could be faulty wiring or residents overloading an outlet, among other causes.

The Metropolian Area Building and Construction Department is in charge of taking complaints from apartment and townhome residents, if those residents feel they are not getting a resolution on a potential safety issue.

Chris Labrum, Director of the Metro Building and Construction Department, confirmed there have been three fires at Parke East Townhomes recently that have been connected to some type of electrical origin.

Labrum said on August 18, 2018 there was a fire at the complex.

"That fire was blamed, after investigations, mainly on a device that was plugged in," said Labrum. "With 1000 Woodlawn [Parke East Townhomes] ,we had some calls on some cracked outlets and some exposed wires from a different part of the complex and the complex did fix those in mid-2017."

Labrum also said there was another fire on September 16, 2018 that was also electrical in nature. Labrum said it could not be determined whether the fire began from a wiring issue or on a device that was plugged into an outlet.