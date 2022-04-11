WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For years, residents say they have noticed a strong odor in the air in south Wichita.

The City of Wichita says it’s on it.

Residents are asking when, after the City says an incident at the Water Resource Recovery Facility may have caused more odors to waft into the air.

“After announcing a temporary processing problem at Wastewater Plant 2 at 57th Street South and Hydraulic, city crews worked through the weekend to mitigate odors,” said the City this week.

Residents want to know when a permanent solution will be found.

“If the wind goes right, then you can really smell it,” said Wichita south resident Ursla Roberts. “I live here a long time. But if you have a BBQ in the backyard or something and the wind comes this way, it’s not that pleasant.”

“It stinks,” said former council member Jared Cerullo. “Oh, it’s been a huge problem. It’s been a huge problem for all of south Wichita for thirty years, if not more than that and nobody has ever focused on this problem.”

Cerullo says the City should focus on getting more state and federal resources to update two wastewater plants in south Wichita.

Current district three council member Mike Hoheisel says there may have been a recent incident at Plant 2, but he wants the issue solved for good.

“We’re looking at BNR sewage treatment plants. We are making it a priority to address the odor,” said Hoheisel. “We deserve better than this.”

Hoheisel says he will talk more about it to those in his district, and he wants action.

“It’s just been a problem for a long time,” said Hoheisel.

Residents in the area hope it is soon.

“But whenever the wind comes in, it does get really stinky and smelly,” said south Wichita resident Lina Taylor-Borror. “We love our city. We think you’re doing a great job, but this is one thing that we think it could be better, and we are hoping that you will find a solution.”

A City spokeswoman on Monday said there is a solution on the way, and something new could be implemented soon.