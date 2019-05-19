Residents prep for possible severe weather

GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – When there is the possibility of severe weather, people in Greensburg say they are not taking any chances.

So, they are making sure to check the radar.

With high winds, rain, hail and even tornado possibilities, over the next few days, several people say they are also taking other steps to stay ahead of storms.

A mother and daughter from Forgan, Oklahoma, who stopped in Greensburg Saturday evening, had a tornado hit just miles away from their home the day before.

With more severe storm chances in the region, they say are prepared for anything.

“We have a storm shelter in our garage, and so we put some water bottles and a flashlight,” said Whitney Hampton,” a Forgan resident. “We have a little fan down there because it’s kind of going to get claustrophobic and a little warm.”

If you are in similar conditions, make sure to stay indoors, or inside your car to stay safe.