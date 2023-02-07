GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – An informational meeting was held in Goddard on Monday night ahead of the city council meeting in which several members in attendance asked Mayor Hunter Larkin to resign.

The meeting ahead of the city council meeting was to go over the events at the meeting a couple of weeks ago, in which the then-mayor was voted off the bench and replaced by former Mayor Larkin. Goddard’s city administrator was also fired.

Since then, a group of residents has worked on getting a recall process started.

One of the people at the meeting says it shows the importance of people voting in the first place.

“I think it was mentioned that two or three of these offices were elected by less than 200 votes. in the big scheme of things, that’s actually sad and ridiculous. We have to get people to participate,” said Richard Rose, Goddard resident.

Inside Goddard City Hall, it was standing room as more than 70 people packed inside for the council meeting.