Residents, shop owners hope new stadium will help Delano District grow

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - We got our first look today at the plans for the new, yet unnamed stadium, that'll replace Lawrence Dumont.

This plan not only affects baseball fans but businesses and residents nearby.

KSN talked to residents stopping in and business owners and they all say it's time to go out with the old and in with the new.

Delano...it's already a Wichita destination, but residents say with a new baseball team and stadium next-door, it can only grow.

"Its a focal point of our community," said Marlon King, Wichita.

"You can walk up and down Douglas and hit a mom and pop shop, any store, there's lots of restaurants," said Curt Schmidt, Picasso's Pizzeria Owner.

Some of their owners are hoping the renovation will pull more business to the area.

"When you bring somebody down here and they're having a good time and they see these cool little stores down here, then they come back during the day," said Leslie Kinder, Melange Custom Jewelry.

Some say that the new team will bring excitement, but they will miss Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

I went there growing up as a kid to many games, the Wingnuts, they're a great organization," said Schmidt.

"Its served our community well for multiple generations, but everything has a time that it needs to be replaced," said Marlon King, Wichita.

And they hope the changes will transform Wichita into an even greater sports town.

Keeping up with some of the towns that are Oklahoma City, Kansas City, and Tulsa, I think it's fantastic all the way around," said Scott Hays, Wichita.

Store owners and residents in Delano grew up with Lawrence Dumont...and it's the next generation that'll grow up with the new stadium and baseball team.