ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Many Andover residents were affected by the tornado that ripped through the town on Friday. Below is a list of resources for residents that have been impacted.

General needs

Andover Baptist Church “We are located at 1043 S. Andover Road, Andover, Kansas 67002. Our phone number is 316-733-2455. We have food, water, bathroom facilities, tarps, trash bags, buckets, gloves and many other services. Please let us help you if we can. … If you need repair help, chainsawing, debris removal or other help we have a major resource helping with that. … we have forms for those who would like assistance with their homes/yards/trees etc. Those forms will enable us to help you as soon as possible. If you are unable to get to the church we can deliver it to you. Bubbas 33 and Texas Roadhouse will be serving food tomorrow in our parking lot at 11:30 am! …” For more information, click here for their Facebook post that they are constantly updating.

Andover Community Center “If you have been impacted by the 4.29 Andover tornado, please be aware that you need to visit the Andover Community Center (1008 E. 13th St) where Disaster Relief and case management will be available. Eligibility for any future financial assistance requires opening a case with the American Red Cross. Mental health services, clean-up supplies, and other residential disaster services are also available on site.”



Animals

Countryside Pet Clinic and Resort Countryside Pet Clinic and Resort is taking in lost animals that have been found after the Andover tornado. “Please text 316-766-6693 after we close if you have found pets or need boarding.”

Northrock Hospital for Animals “We would like to offer those affected by last night’s storm a safe place for their pets to stay. Should anyone find a lost animal we will be able to keep them safe until reunited with their owners. Send us a FB message.”



Clothing and accessories

Goodwill The Goodwill in Andover, located at 415 S Andover Rd, is giving out free vouchers to tornado victims.

Vision Care Direct “We are heartbroken by the devastation that our community here in Wichita and Andover has suffered due to yesterday’s tornado. If you or your loved ones lost your glasses during the storms, we would like to buy you a new pair of prescription glasses, even if you don’t have one of our vision plans. Please DM us (on Facebook) for more info.”



Debris clean up resources

Andover Police Department “The Andover Police Department has developed a collection system for small or medium sized momentous items from the April 29, 2022 Andover Tornado. Collection site is located at The Andover Police Department (909 N. Andover Rd.).” “Once you arrive in the parking lot of the Police Department, call the non-emergency line (316) 733-5177 ext. 0 and request for an Officer to meet you for found momentous items from Friday nights tornado. The Officer will ask you your name, phone number and location where you found the items.”

Butler County Landfill “The Butler County Landfill will offer extended hours and will waive fees for debris cleanup related to the tornado/storm event. The landfill is located at 2963 SW 40th St., El Dorado, KS (the intersection of SW 40th St. ad SW Boyer Rd.)” Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Financial loss resources

United Way of Plains “United Way of the Plains will be at the Andover Community Center (1008 E. 13th St. in Andover) to assist those residents who have had a potential financial loss. There will be resources available that residents might need such as water, snacks, supplies, and the list goes on. Residents can also stop by the Andover Community Center and let them know what help they might need from volunteers.”



Food

PHO KC “We would like to offer free meals to families that are in needs. They will be available from Monday, May 2nd to Wednesday, May 3rd included will be any of our Pho and any appetizers and sandwiches that you guys would like. We would also love to be able to serve our first responders that are doing their best to help our community. Head on over and let us free you from having to worry about meal in these crucial time! Give us a call to schedule pickup at (316)-990-0972 or dine in with us!”



Rice & Roll by Xing Xing “We want to help our community in any way that we can. We are offering free meals to families that are going through tough times. They will be available from 2pm-5pm Monday, May 2nd and Tuesday, May 3rd. Anything from our menu will available for the one in needs and also for our first responders that are helping out our community. You guys can schedule pickup by directly message our Facebook page or give us a call! 316-789-5060″



Furniture

Ashley “If you, a friend or a relative have been affected by the recent Andover tornado, we are here to help! We are giving free mattresses and basic home necessities to help our neighbors start the recovery. Please visit AHSWichita.com/Andover to submit contact information.”

Store in a Wink “If you or any of your loved ones were effected by last nights storms we’re doing our part to help. We’re offering 50% off first two months rent plus $50 credit on u-haul truck rental to move items here to store.”



Mental health resources

Friends University On Friday, May 6, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., trauma specialist Elizabeth Miranda, LCMFT, will be presenting her webinar, “Helping Children Feel Safe Again After a Tornado,” via Zoom. Next week, on Wednesday, May 11, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., trauma specialist Jana Hinz, LCMFT, will host her webinar, “Recognizing Post Tornado Stress and Trauma,” via Zoom.



South Central Mental Health South Central Mental Health offers crisis and counseling support. “Stress, anxiety, and depression are common reactions after a disaster. If you or a loved one needs support from the recent weather events, please reach out.” You can call them at 316-733-5047 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. During after-hours, you can call them at 1-855-773-6686. You can also text the crisis text line at 741741, or reach out to the disaster distress helpline by going online or texting or calling 1-800-985-5990.



Self-care

Healing Waters “We’re offering one of our locker rooms for individual showers or family showers at no cost to the families affected by the tornado and who do not have water. Each shower must be booked through our Self Care guides. To schedule, please call 316-262-2995 or email admin@healingwaterslife.com“



Shelter

Holiday Inn Express “The Holiday Inn Express is accepting vouchers for a one or two-night stay for tornado victims. If you receive a call from someone asking for this type of assistance, refer them to the Andover Chamber of Converse at 316-733-0648.”



Did we miss something? Email connect3news@ksn.com with the name of the business and what they are offering.