Restoration companies swamped with flooded basement calls

Flooding isn’t only impacting residents across the state, but also restoration companies.

“We’re all tired of the rain,” Hutchinson resident Sharon Christner said.

Flooding in the cow creek area is nothing new to Christner.

She said when it floods, roads around her home close forcing her to stay in and take it easy.

“Nice time to stay in, sew, cook up whatever,” she said. “I haven’t been out.”

But for restoration worker Gary Dick, rain means go time.

“We’ve been nonstop for about the last week and a half,” he said. “The water table is up and everybody is having foundation issues and getting water in the basements.”

First Christian Church was just one of the many basements he said he needed to dry out Monday afternoon.

“Trying to get the water sucked out,” he said. “We will use truck load of fans and dehumidifiers.”

With more rain coming, he said it will just get busier.

“We’ve just been so busy, but I guess it’s good for the business,” he said.