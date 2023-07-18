WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansans are dreaming big.

Powerball is at $1 Billion for Wednesday. Yes, Billion with a capital “B,” and it’s creating a surge in sales.

“A lot more people,” said Andy Kraus, store manager at Leeker’s Family Foods. “The thing that’s different is that people that don’t normally play start playing.”

Many are on board with the idea of striking it big for a billion.

“Usually, when it gets this big, then I will buy one,” said Denise Jensen, a Wichita area resident. “It doesn’t sound like I have much of a chance.”

Denise is right. The odds are against you.

Harvard stats experts say you have a one in roughly 292 million chance of winning.

So with long odds, not everyone is on board with spending a couple of bucks for a ticket.

“Probably not,” said Wichita area resident Ed Ray. “Well, if I wanted to donate $2, that would be a different story, but to buy one to win? No. I’m not going to win.”

Still, for those who dream big, the chance of winning would turn some into big winners. And some dream of giving away a lot of money to others.

“I bought two. I hope I’m a winner,” said Regina Randall, a Wichita area resident. “I would help my kids out and my family and put some back so if anything happened to me, my family, and kids to have something.”

“Ah, kind of thinking about retirement. I wish I could retire now,” said Wichita area resident Tony Siemiller. “I’d help a lot of people out. I’d become a 100% full-time Secret Santa.”