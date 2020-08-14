Reticulated giraffe passes away at Sedgwick County Zoo



WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo announced that Lois, a 22-year-old reticulated giraffe, passed away August 13.

The zoo said Lois recently began showing signs of illness including lethargy, coughing, runny nose, and poor posture, and her condition had grown worse over the past two weeks despite treatment, so veterinarians felt that it was time for a thorough examination under anesthesia.

During the exam, the medical staff found a cancerous mass in her jaw. Given Lois’ age and signs of illness, it was determined that the cancer could not be treated successfully and the decision was made to humanely euthanize her.

Lois was born August 4, 1998, at Buffalo Zoo and arrived at Sedgwick County Zoo in October of 1999.

Lois had three calves – Charlie, Pili, and Elliot Kelly – all contributing to the survival of the species. Elliot, born in 2011, currently lives at Sedgwick County Zoo.

