Retired Kansas trooper’s conviction, sentence thrown out by US District Judge

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A retired Kansas Highway Patrol trooper’s conviction and probation sentence related to a charge that he lied to the FBI has been thrown out by a federal judge.

Micheal Frederiksen, 54-years-old, made a request to vacate his conviction, arguing that his attorney was ineffective. Frederiksen is facing conviction and probation after being investigated in relation into an illegal gambling circuit in Wichita.

U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren on granted Frederiksen’s request to vacate his conviction on Tuesday.

The judge agreed, stating that Frederiksen’s trial attorney was inexperienced, unfamiliar with court rules regarding evidence.

Frederiksen’s trial attorney was also licensed to practice in New Mexico, not yet licensed in Kansas.