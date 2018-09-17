SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - Retired Sgt.on Deputy Kunze's death: 'you constantly think in your mind, what if?'

"I'm sure he didn't think when he got up yesterday morning that he wasn't going to come home that night," said Wayne Ruffner, a retired Sergeant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.



For Sergeant Ruffner, who used to be Deputy Robert Kunze's Sergeant before retiring in December, the loss hits close to home.



"I knew Deputy Kunze when he first came to the Sheriff's Office," said Ruffner. "He had just left Shawnee County. "One of Deputy Kunze's roles was a field training deputy, a position he fit well according to Ruffner.

"All of the deputies who were assigned to him for that used to say he was a great teacher, a great mentor and somebody to follow," he said.



Deputy Kunze's death is not the first the Sheriff's Office has had to deal with.



Danny Bardezbain, a retired Undersheriff with the department, who knew Deputy Kunze, was there when his colleague, Detective Terry McNett, was killed while helping execute a search warrant back in 1988.



"It's something you never forget, said Bardezbain. "But, what you want to do is carry on and do your best to honor that fallen brother or sister."



Bardezbain was one of those behind the Law Enforcement Memorial in downtown Wichita. Knowing that now there is another name that needs to be added there, is difficult.





"We always know that it can happen and it did happen," he said. "Unfortunately, and like I said, I know his brothers and sisters at the Sheriff's Office are grieving."



Those who knew Deputy Kunze, say he was a role model and his infectious smile will be missed the most.



"You could always go and ask him to do something and he never complained," said Ruffner. "He always went. And, you know, it's hard to lose."