Reunited: Crash victim thanks Boy Scouts who saved her life

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-The victim of a crash on Highway 400 is getting the chance to thank the Boy Scouts and troop leader who saved her life.

Holly Rockers was driving in Butler County in the rain when her SUV hydroplaned, crossing the center lane of traffic, hitting a culvert and landing upside down. Her vehicle filled up with water.

But because of the bravery and first aid response of three boy scouts and their troop leader who happened to be driving by, she is alive today.

The reunion started with big hugs and a giant bouquet of flowers.

Holly got to hug Anthony, Jackson and Reese for the first time since the crash.

“I couldn’t get my seat belt undone,” said Holly. “I remember trying to fight with the seat belt, trying to lift my head above water. I remember thinking at one point, ‘This is it. This is where I’m gonna die,” and just praying that someone would find me and God sent me my guardian angels in Boy Scout form.

The boys said they’re still trying to wrap their minds around getting to see Holly again.

“It’s definitely like I’m in awe still,” said Reece Renteria, boy scout.

They even showed her the pocket knife that was used to cut her seat belt after the crash.

“We wanted to thank her for staying with us and not giving up when something got really hard,” said Jackson Jones, boy scout.

Holly had to go back to the emergency room on Friday because of asthma complications related to the accident, but said she’s doing well now.

“To know that those are the ones that saved me, it’s pretty emotional and pretty overwhelming,” said Holly.

But, the four guys don’t want to be named, “heroes.”

“We’re not really heroes,” said Anthony Seay, boy scout. “We’re just doing what Boy Scouts do.”

Because of their bravery, a new friendship has been formed and they’ve even realized there’s quite a few connections between them all.

“She teaches at the same school my nephew goes to, my mom goes to church with her and she taught my flower girl from my wedding,” said Michael Seay, troop leader. “We’re just glad she’s okay.”

The group said they plan to stay in touch. The scouts even donated money that was collected for Holly’s medical expenses.

The scouts also received a special bead for their uniform from Quivira Boy Scout Camp