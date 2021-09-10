Reunited: Victim and the woman who helped her after early Tuesday shooting see each other once more

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The search continues Friday for the suspect in the shooting earlier this week at Enigma in Old Town. Police are looking for 23-year old Keshawn Dawson. They said he shot six people killing one. Police said Dawson left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

One of the victims in the shooting is now reunited with the woman who may have saved her life.

Earlier this week, Nicole Adkins was searching for the woman who she helped out the night of the shooting. It turns out the pair found each other. Now, they are bonded at the hip and thankful to be at each other’s side.

“I’m glad you are okay, and thank God you can still walk girl, because I was worried. I was so worried,” said Adkins.

Reunited at last, Nicole Adkins and Essence Johnson first met after shots were fired into the Enigma nightclub. Essence Johnson said she was shot in her back, arm and two more bullets grazed her.

That’s when Adkins found her.

“She kept waking me up saying ‘stay awake, stay awake’ like ‘keep talking to me, keep talking to me, we are on the phone with your mom,'” said Johnson.

At the time, Adkins didn’t know Johnson’s name. Now, the two have found each other.

“I couldn’t walk away. I couldn’t walk away,” said Adkins. “Thank you for not walking away,” said Johnson. “You’re welcome,” said Adkins.

Johnson said one bullet is now stuck in her pelvic bone and doctors have advised against removing it. The bullet in her arm has been removed, and she will need physical therapy to recover.

“I’m lucky. It could have been a lot worse. I had angels over me all night,” said Johnson.

The duo now said they will be friends for the rest of their lives.

“People out there weren’t there with us, so they are not going to understand exactly how they feel in certain aspects and ways. So, it really helps up that we have each other,” said Johnson.

Next week, the new duo has plans for Adkins to meet Johnson’s mom who she spoke to that night on the phone as she helped out Johnson.