Rhino passes away at Sedgwick County zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The Sedgwick County Zoo announced Saturday the death of its 18-year-old black rhino, Klyde.

Zoo officials say the rhino passed away this morning.

Zookeepers report that he appeared healthy when he went on exhibit at the beginning of the day but soon after, he collapsed and was not able to be revived.

The cause of Klyde’s death is unknown at this time. The Zoo veterinary team will conduct a necropsy

Saturday, providing officials with more about Klyde’s health and potential cause of death.

He was a special ambassador for his species, touching many lives during rhino meet-and-greets and Wild Encounters. Known for his gentle demeanor and sweet personality, he was a favorite of the Zoo family and will be greatly missed.

Sedgwick County Zoo

LATEST STORIES: