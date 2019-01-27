Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Doc hanger, education center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new B-29 Doc Hangar and Education Center this morning.

Doc's Friends was behind the dedication that also had several speakers. The ceremony included Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell and several county commissioners.

The public was able to attend the open house.

"We want it to be an experience. we don't want it to be a transaction. we want people to touch it and feel it and get up close and get hands on," said Josh Wells, Doc's Friends. "That's part of our education plan really."

"It's quite a gem for the city of Wichita and the surrounding community," added Franklin Berry, crew member. "Not only was he built here, but restored here. And we like to believe that this was the place in the world that you could have restored him to flight status."

People were able to tour the 32,000 square foot education center and get a cockpit tour!