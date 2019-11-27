Ribbon-cutting held at Botanica for carousel

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The old Joyland carousel is now up and running.

On Tuesday evening, a ribbon-cutting was held for the iconic piece of Wichita history.

The Khicha family carousel is being housed at Botanica in the Koch Carousel Gardens.

“The legacy of Joyland will not only live on here, but the memories for people who ride on it will be remembered, plus we will be making new memories with children and grandchildren,” said Marty Miller, Botanica executive director.

The carousel will begin giving rides again this Friday. After that, it will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Tickets are $3 each.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories