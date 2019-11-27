Ribbon-cutting held at Botanica for carousel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The old Joyland carousel is now up and running.
On Tuesday evening, a ribbon-cutting was held for the iconic piece of Wichita history.
The Khicha family carousel is being housed at Botanica in the Koch Carousel Gardens.
“The legacy of Joyland will not only live on here, but the memories for people who ride on it will be remembered, plus we will be making new memories with children and grandchildren,” said Marty Miller, Botanica executive director.
The carousel will begin giving rides again this Friday. After that, it will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Tickets are $3 each.
