Ribbon cutting held for West Street improvements south of Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita hosted a ribbon-cutting Tuesday to celebrate recently completed improvements to West Street south of Kellogg.

The $4.4 million reconstruction project expanded West Street to a five-lane roadway with two through lanes in each direction and a center two-way left-turn lane.

The project included drainage and water line improvements, sidewalks on both sides, and traffic signal upgrades with pedestrian safety enhancements at Harry Street and Walker.

The work was needed because of the growing number of industrial businesses in the area.

“Over time, we’ve seen improvements really serve as a catalyst to really get more businesses to the area. We’ll start to see some of the unused properties generally that will repurpose themselves to find better ways to utilize the new corridor,” said Gary Janzen, City of Wichita engineer.

The city said the turn lanes would reduce crashes by as much as 40%.