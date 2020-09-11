Ribbon cutting held for wheelchair swing

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KSNW) – A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday as Garden Plain opened a new accessible swing for children in wheelchairs.

The project is in the more of two children, Cale and Leah, who passed away in 2018.

Organizers say the equipment is a long time coming.

“We’ve been talking about wanting to have a wheelchair swing here or some kind of equipment they could play on at this playground for a long time and to have that free movement and be able to move like that is really unbelievable and the only place we’ve been able to duplicate that is the water,” said Jennifer McFadden, former teacher.

LATEST STORIES: