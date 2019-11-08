Rice County Sheriff awarded Sheriff of the Year

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – Months after he and his partner were shot, Rice County Sheriff Bryant Evans was honored in a big way.

“When he called me I was like, ‘No way you are kidding,'” says Evans.

“He knew what he needed to do and stepped in and took care of what he needed to take care of that night,” says Derrick Ploutz, Chief of the Sterling Police Department.

On Thursday night, Sheriff Evans was awarded Sheriff of the Year by the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association.

“I just felt, that day, I was doing my job and all the agencies that responded to the incident helped me out,” Evans explains.

On April 29th, his Undersheriff Chad Murphy was shot during a traffic stop. Sheriff Evans would respond and also be shot. Their actions that night were not forgotten by Chief Ploutz.

“We are not out looking for recognition for doing our jobs. Sheriff Evans looked at what he was doing as doing his job and so to get that recognition is really big,” says Ploutz.

“I take a deep breath, you know, it is so real. As I said before, there are many Sheriff’s out there that are well deserving of this award. I am honored and humbled by being nominated for this award,” says Bryant.

Bryant, a humble hero, is taking his hardware back home.

“I accept this award on behalf of Rice County.”

Bryant says the most important award is that he and Undersheriff Murphy are alive.

