Richard Bergen, artist behind Statehouse statue, dies at 95

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Richard Bergen, the artist who built the 22-feet bronze statue of a Native American that sits atop the Kansas Statehouse dome, has died. He was 95.

His daughter, Lori Bergen, said he died Wednesday at an assisted living facility in Salina of complications from a stroke.

Bergen created several other public art pieces through the state, including in Marysville, Salina, Junction City, Wichita, and Manhattan.

He was named Distinguished Kansan of the Year in 2006. But his most well-known work is the 4,420 pounds Capitol sculpture that depicts a loincloth-clad hunter with his bow drawn and arrow aimed at the North Star.

