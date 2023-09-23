WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday was the Ride for Sacrifice, with the Legion of St. Michael Law Enforcement motorcycle club and the Kechi Police Department remembering fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald.

Oswald was shot and killed trying to arrest two suspects in Mission, Kansas, on Aug. 6. The motorcycle club met at Twister City Harley Davidson and rode to the Kansas City area in his honor.

“It kind of puts a deep pain in our heart and it’s a sacrifice that he made and a sacrifice that everyone who wears a uniform actually makes,” Guad Gonzalez, the president of the Legion of St. Michael, said.

2023 was the first year, and the legion hopes to make it an annual ride to honor a fallen veteran, officer, or support an organization.