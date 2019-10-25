Ride share options growing in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is a booming business. Ride shares like Uber and Lyft are becoming more available in Wichita.

“I am not making as much money as I used to,” says Alfred Hernandez.

It doesn’t mean there isn’t money to be made.

“I could deny them if I wanted to,” says Hernandez.

Ride share is becoming quite popular in Wichita.

“Now, we have Uber, lyft and Uber Eats. You have rides hare programs. You have the scooters, obviously, and you have GrubHub, DoorDash and all these other things that you use for ride share. It has been amazing,” says Wichita City Council member James Clendenin.

In the last five years some Uber drivers, including Clendenin, have seen the popularity in ride share increase.

“When I started driving, we had a lot of drivers,” says Clendenin. “But nothing near what we have now.”

Ask a driver who says in the last few years the number of rides has decreased because of increase in drivers. The market is still one drivers feel they can take advantage of.

“Sometimes, it can be hard on the weekends because it is going to be everybody on the same plate. But if you are a good driver and you have good ratings and stuff, you are going to have a lot of customers,” says one Uber driver.

No matter the distance, drivers say if you want to give a ride, there’s someone willing to take you up on the offer.

Drivers say that everyday they see more signup which results in more competition to transport people.

