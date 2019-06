WICHITA, Kan, (KSNW) – Ridge Road near 93rd Street North will be closed for repairs over the next four days, weather pending.

Sedgwick County Public Works will need to install a new box culvert to make the road safe again.

The culvert under Ridge near the intersection washed out and needs to be replaced immediately to avoid any further road collapse.

Find more about the roads where you live by going to www.sedgwickcounty.org.