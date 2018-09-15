Riley County Police Captain named new Hutchinson Police Chief
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) - Hutchinson City Manager John Deardoff announced on Friday that Riley County Police Department Captain Jeffery Hooper has been named the new Chief of Police.
Hooper replaces Chief Dick Heitshcmidt who is retiring on Monday.
Hooper is a 27-year veteran of the Riley County Police Department and has been a captain for the department for the past 17 years.
Hooper is a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy and has a degree in Sociology and Criminal Justice.
Deardoff says that Hooper’s educational accomplishments, leadership abilities and law enforcement experience make him a perfect fit for the police department.
“I am extremely honored for the opportunity to serve the City of Hutchinson as it’s next Chief of Police. I have been humbled by commitment shown by the City Staff, members of the public and the men and women of the Hutchinson Police Department during the selection process," said Hooper. "I am very excited to join the Hutchinson community and make it my home.”
Hooper’s first day is October 22.
Local News
