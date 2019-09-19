Riley County police find mother of abandoned infant

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The mother of an infant found abandoned in Manhattan Wednesday evening has been found by the Riley County Police Department.

Riley County Police Department Director Dennis Butler stopped by KSNT News Thursday to talk about infant. Butler did not disclose the identity of the mother.

The baby was taken to Stormont Vail in Topeka Wednesday night as a precaution. Butler said the infant “appears to be relatively healthy.”

Butler said the mother also is healthy. Investigators have started a child in need of care investigation.

In a release, RCPD said further investigation leads them to believe the intent was to follow safe-haven law. The department also said the investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time in an effort to not discourage other mothers from choosing to take advantage of the law for the sake of their child.

The Newborn Infant Protection Act allows mothers to turn over an unharmed, healthy, unabused child to a member of law enforcement at a law enforcement facility, fire station, health department or hospital within 60 days of the child being born. The mother won’t face any repercussions if no crimes have been committed.

