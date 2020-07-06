Riley County police searching for 10-year-old boy

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Riley County Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.
Officials are asking for the publics’ help in locating Patrick, 10, who went missing from a house on the 4900 block of W 59th Ave in Riley County, KS.
Police say that Patrick was last wearing undergarments (no shirt). Officers are actively looking for the missing 10-year-old boy.
Police say if spotted, to be gentle and keep him in sight until first responders show up.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (785) 537-2112.
