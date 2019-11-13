Police say reported northeast Kansas school hostage situation was fabricated

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities have cleared a northeast Kansas elementary school after reports of a possible hostage situation.

Riley County police were called around 1 a.m. to Lee Elementary School after a man called and told them he was inside holding another person hostage. Officers arrived and set up a perimeter in the 700 block of Lee Street.

Police said the man continued to make contact with them and a local Topeka station stating he committed several felony crimes and was holding a person inside.

However, police said their investigation led them to believe he is not local and was fabricating the story to gain notoriety by receiving air time on news stations.

AVOID THE AREA:Officers have a perimeter set up in the 700 block of Lee Street around Lee Elementary School after we… Posted by RileyCountyPD on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

