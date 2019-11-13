MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities have cleared a northeast Kansas elementary school after reports of a possible hostage situation.
Riley County police were called around 1 a.m. to Lee Elementary School after a man called and told them he was inside holding another person hostage. Officers arrived and set up a perimeter in the 700 block of Lee Street.
Police said the man continued to make contact with them and a local Topeka station stating he committed several felony crimes and was holding a person inside.
However, police said their investigation led them to believe he is not local and was fabricating the story to gain notoriety by receiving air time on news stations.
LATEST STORIES:
- 2 people dead after shooting in southeast Topeka
- School staff to be charged with manslaughter in the death of a boy with autism
- Police say reported northeast Kansas school hostage situation was fabricated
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Temperatures heading in the right direction
- New urban entrepreneur hub to open in northeast Wichita