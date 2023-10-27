WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Keeper of the Plains “Ring of Fire” will be suspended until further notice due to an electronics issue.

Access to the Keeper of the Plains plaza and surrounding area will remain open during normal hours of access.

The Keeper of the Plain was erected on May 18, 1974, donated by Kiowa-Comanche artist Blackbear Bosin., and commemorates the United States Bicentennial.

In 2006, the statue was raised onto its current 30-foot rock pedestal, and fire rings and pedestrian footbridges over the two rivers were added to connect to the statue’s location.

