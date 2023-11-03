WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita says the electronics issue at the Keeper of the Plains has been fixed, and the lighting of the firepots will begin again tonight, Friday, Nov. 3.

The electronics problem forced the city to suspend the “ring of fire” a week ago.

The city will light the firepots for 15 minutes at 9 p.m.

But that time is changing this Sunday, Nov. 5. From Sunday through the winter, the firepots will be lit at 7 p.m. nightly.

The city does not turn on the “Ring of Fire” when there is inclement weather, such as high wind or rain. Other times when the firepots are left off are when the river is running too high or a person or animal is too close to the burners.