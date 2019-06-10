Rise Up for Youth holds graduation for young men

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is mission accomplished for more than 20 young men in Wichita.

Rise Up For Youth, a youth mentoring program, held its graduation on Sunday.

The program keeps young men focused on career and life goals and keeps them away from getting involved with gangs and trouble.

Program Director David Gilkey says this is what all of the hard work is about.

“It just shows that hard work pays off and that there are some men in the community that care about these young men,” says Gilkey. “That is what Rise Up For Youth is all about.”

The program is run is five local high schools and is for men and women.