WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A local organization is empowering young men and women have to unlock their full potential to change the world.

Through brotherhood and sisterhood, Rise Up for Youth is making sure these young adults have a clear path to be a success.

David Gilkey, co-founder, and his wife Lynn discovered their passion for working with youth about 15 years ago, unaware of what it would become. David says Rise Up for Youth gave him and his wife a new outlook on life.

“We got a second chance at life. We were both facing prison time.”

Rise Up for Youth pairs teens with a mentor. The organization goes inside schools and works with students ages 14-18 every week.

“That’s really the age you see them left behind because you’re almost adults, so figure it out, and we want to be the agency that provides the bridge and gap to figure it out,” said Dr. Shareika Fisher, executive director.

She says it’s the consistency that’s sticking with the youth, with some coming from inconsistent circumstances.

“They just need someone who is there for them, checking up on them, making sure they are going to school and showing that someone cares about them and that they are heard,” said Dr. Fisher.

“We don’t use the words at risk. We use ‘lifestyle challenges’ because we are all at risk,” Gilkey said.

“I think a lot of the time we forget that youth are trying to learn and figure things out, and the last couple of years, we had a pandemic, we’ve had civil and social unrest in our communities, and that has an impact directly the students we work with,” said Dr. Fisher.

While on spring break, the students are participating in off-campus activities. Sarai Randle is a junior ambassador in the program. She says the mentorship is the best part for her.

“We can talk about anything, and I am always comfortable, we talk about my future, and after I graduate,” said Randle.

They’re bonding and building relationships, learning what they have in common while coming from different situations.

“I have big dreams and big visions, and I envision us being a model for nonprofits in the mentoring realm,” said Dr. Fisher

The program is doing more than David Gilkey ever imagined.

“It helps me understand young people need us just as well as we need them,” said Gilkey

That’s why they’re not slowing or stopping at success here in Wichita.

“Rise Up for Youth is on the rise. We are coming to your city, and we will be a national program someday,” said Gilkey.

Rise Up For Youth has over 500 students, serving six high schools within USD 259. The goal is to be in all eight comprehensive high schools by 2024. The organization has a month-long fundraising campaign starting April 1 and set the highest goal of raising $75,000.