‘Rise’ written as a tribute to the Class of 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools said a song titled “Rise” is a tribute to the Class of 2020.

The song was co-written by Northeast Magnet principal Matt Creasman and teacher Toby Tyner, performed by Creasman, Tyner and Northeast teacher Jon Albers.

The video was created by Travis Heying and features images from Wichita Public Schools.

