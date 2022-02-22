WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The pain is real when you get gas right now. Across the country, gas prices have skyrocketed, and many people in Kansas are feeling it in their pocketbooks.

“Of course, it hurts,” said Prosper Rumano, a graduate student at Friends University. “Pretty high right now. Hopefully, we will see these prices go down.”

As a graduate student, Prosper does DoorDash for spare cash. If gas goes up more, he may wait on that job for better prices.

Others in the metro area don’t have that option.

“Close to $20,000 more this last year than we did the year before. Just on fuel alone in our construction side and mowing and everything,” said Will Stuhlsatz with Premier Landscaping and Construction.

Stuhlsatz says when he has to get crews out, he does.

“Yes, we build our pricing to be competitive. Always,” said Stuhlsatz. “And we are like everyone else. We have to pass some of that extra cost along. You can’t absorb that and stay in business.”

As local businesses look for ways to keep prices down, energy experts say $4 a gallon is not out of the question. However, $5 a gallon is not likely.

Lance Bachmeier is a Kansas State University professor of graduate student economics and co-editor of Energy Economics.

“There’s the possibility that we could increase production some. I’m not aware that exploration is really a key bottleneck right now,” said Bachmeier. “Historically, we are not way off gas prices from 2011 to 2013.”

Tight supplies worldwide right now mean any movement may have to come from places like Iran or Saudi Arabia getting more oil on the export markets.

“So that could potentially bring down prices at the pump quite a bit,” said Bachmeier.

Businesses that use a lot of fuel, meanwhile, continue to wonder what will happen with Russia since that country produces roughly 12% of the worldwide barrels of oil.

“So they’re definitely going up,” said Stuhlsatz about gas prices. “And it’s kind of scary what’s going to happen if Putin invades where they’re going to go.”