WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Eggs, yogurt, milk, you name it. A trip to the grocery store is likely costing you more.

And non-profits are not immune to inflation either.

“We’re just spending a lot more money than we ever did, just trying to purchase food and keep up with demand,” said Brian Walker, the president and CEO of the Kansas Food Bank.

Walker described the inflation impact as a vicious cycle. As prices go up, their food donations from manufacturers and warehouses go down, forcing them to buy more items at a higher price.

“We have to be better planners. But, the cost of food is the real kicker. We just have to put out more money to buy more food and that’s something that we can’t do forever,” he said.



Walker says inflation is causing an average increase of 7% and some items are even more.

Meals on Wheels in Wichita is feeling the impact of inflation too.

“Actually, in the last two years, from the fiscal year 2020 till today with a projected budget for 2022, we’ve seen price increases each year up to $100,000, and that’s food alone,” said Chris Heiman, the development director of senior services.

Five days a week the non-profit serves meals to more than 900 seniors. So far, the group has been able to keep feeding all of them.

“If the product becomes even more scarce, costs continue to rise and our funding sources, as well as donations, stay stagnant, there could be some alterations that could happen in the future,” Heiman explained.

While Meals on Wheels battles with potential cuts, the Kansas Food Bank says the need for affordable food is only growing.

“If you’re on a limited income and you’re going to the grocery store, and all of a sudden you have to spend seven percent more, your dollars not going as far. So, that means you’re going to need more food assistance,” Walker said.

Meals on Wheels is organizing new fundraisers to be proactive and help pay for the rising grocery prices.